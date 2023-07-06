Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (89) this season while batting .280 with 35 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Arenado has had a hit in 58 of 82 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has an RBI in 33 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (39.0%), including six multi-run games (7.3%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.321
|AVG
|.241
|.371
|OBP
|.282
|.526
|SLG
|.469
|17
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|31
|29/13
|K/BB
|36/10
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 20-year-old has a 2.47 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
