Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .233 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Marlins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 120th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 45 of 77 games this year (58.4%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has homered in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 77), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 27 games this season (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 27 of 77 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.185
|.368
|OBP
|.272
|.556
|SLG
|.385
|14
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|19
|46/17
|K/BB
|43/16
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Perez (5-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.47 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 2.47 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.