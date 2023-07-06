Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .234 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|34
|.200
|AVG
|.258
|.281
|OBP
|.331
|.388
|SLG
|.492
|6
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|16
|29/8
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
