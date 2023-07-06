Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .257 AVG .215 .303 OBP .302 .389 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 25/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

