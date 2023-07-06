On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

In 40 of 76 games this season (52.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 76), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has an RBI in 23 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (35.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .254 AVG .214 .338 OBP .311 .425 SLG .379 15 XBH 13 4 HR 5 18 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 37/16 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings