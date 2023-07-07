Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. White Sox on July 7, 2023
Luis Robert and Paul Goldschmidt are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (beginning at 8:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Montgomery Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) for his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 17th, 1.236 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 27
|6.2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 14
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .284/.370/.482 slash line so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .280/.328/.505 on the season.
- Arenado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 89 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .272/.333/.569 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 79 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He has a .244/.321/.435 slash line on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Athletics
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.