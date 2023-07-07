Luis Robert and Paul Goldschmidt are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (beginning at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) for his 18th start of the season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.28 ERA ranks 17th, 1.236 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 38th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 14 6.1 7 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .284/.370/.482 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 24 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .280/.328/.505 on the season.

Arenado takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 89 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 21 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .272/.333/.569 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 79 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a .244/.321/.435 slash line on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.