On Friday, Dylan Carlson (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Carlson has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with more than one RBI five times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 52 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 24 .247 AVG .236 .330 OBP .341 .393 SLG .361 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 18/9 K/BB 21/8 2 SB 1

