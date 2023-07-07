Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .735 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 90 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .280 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 59 of 83 games this season (71.1%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (19.3%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this season (41.0%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (39.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .321 AVG .242 .371 OBP .287 .526 SLG .485 17 XBH 19 7 HR 10 26 RBI 32 29/13 K/BB 36/11 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings