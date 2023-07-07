Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.552 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks while batting .237.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- In 19.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.9% of his games this year, Gorman has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (35.9%), including five games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.282
|AVG
|.196
|.368
|OBP
|.284
|.556
|SLG
|.406
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|20
|46/17
|K/BB
|44/17
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), 47th in WHIP (1.314), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
