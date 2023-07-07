Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .237.

Edman has gotten a hit in 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (21.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (6.2%).

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (30 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .257 AVG .215 .303 OBP .302 .389 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 25/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings