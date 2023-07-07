Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- Contreras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .529 with one homer during his last outings.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this year (41 of 77), with at least two hits 19 times (24.7%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this season (23 of 77), with two or more RBI six times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (27 of 77), with two or more runs seven times (9.1%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.254
|AVG
|.217
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.425
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|4
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 41st, 1.314 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
