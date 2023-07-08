On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the White Sox.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .289 with 30 walks and 37 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

In 48 of 78 games this year (61.5%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.8% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .289 AVG .289 .374 OBP .377 .437 SLG .393 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings