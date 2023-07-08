Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last game against the White Sox.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .289 with 30 walks and 37 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- In 48 of 78 games this year (61.5%) Donovan has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.8% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (35.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.289
|.374
|OBP
|.377
|.437
|SLG
|.393
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (0-1) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
