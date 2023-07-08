Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (38-52) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-5), while the White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 18, or 40.9%, of those games.

St. Louis is 15-23 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

