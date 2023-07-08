The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (92) this season while batting .282 with 38 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 76th and he is 11th in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 60 of 84 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits 26 times (31.0%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (20.2%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven in a run in 35 games this year (41.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40.5% of his games this year (34 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .321 AVG .247 .371 OBP .290 .526 SLG .518 17 XBH 21 7 HR 12 26 RBI 36 29/13 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings