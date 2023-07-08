Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .236.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 47 of 79 games this season (59.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (16.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 79), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.282
|AVG
|.196
|.368
|OBP
|.281
|.556
|SLG
|.399
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|20
|46/17
|K/BB
|47/17
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox's 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
