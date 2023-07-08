Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .225 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 34 of 61 games this season (55.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.3%).

He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 36 .200 AVG .242 .281 OBP .312 .388 SLG .461 6 XBH 14 5 HR 7 11 RBI 16 29/8 K/BB 43/10 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings