Nolan Arenado and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 94 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .285/.331/.521 slash line so far this year.

Arenado has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Marlins Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 3-for-5 2 0 2 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 97 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .288/.371/.481 slash line so far this year.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in two straight games.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Jul. 5 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 4 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (6-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Giolito has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 30th in WHIP (1.168), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at Angels Jun. 28 7.0 6 4 4 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 6.0 3 3 1 10 1 at Mariners Jun. 17 5.0 8 3 2 5 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 7.0 6 1 1 8 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 91 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.331/.568 so far this season.

Robert has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.323/.437 on the season.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

