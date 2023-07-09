The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (batting .194 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .232 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 47 of 80 games this year (58.8%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.3%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has an RBI in 28 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .282 AVG .190 .368 OBP .274 .556 SLG .388 14 XBH 15 10 HR 7 32 RBI 20 46/17 K/BB 50/17 2 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings