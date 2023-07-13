Today in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy, Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 76 in world) will play Luciano Darderi (No. 229), the highlight of a four-match schedule in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 round of 16. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: July 13

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Location: San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Today - July 13

Match Round Match Time Luciano Darderi vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Round of 16 11:00 AM ET Francesco Forti vs. Kimmer Coppejans Round of 16 12:20 PM ET Alejandro Tabilo vs. Ricardas Berankis Round of 16 1:00 PM ET Benoit Paire vs. Carlos Sanchez Jover Round of 16 3:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Darderi vs. Ramos-Vinolas

Through five tournaments this year, Darderi is yet to win a title, and his record is 6-6.

Ramos-Vinolas, who owns a 6-17 record in 17 tournaments so far this year, has yet to claim a tournament win.

Darderi has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 19.8 games per match.

On clay, Darderi has played five matches so far this year, totaling 18.4 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Darderi has won 20.5% of his return games so far this year, and 67.5% of his service games.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 27.7 games per match and winning 47.3% of those games.

On clay, Ramos-Vinolas has played 17 matches (averaging 26.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set).

Ramos-Vinolas has a service game winning percentage of 75.5% on all surfaces (241-for-319 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 19.1% (61-for-319 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Flavio Cobolli Hernan Casanova 6-3, 6-4 Round of 16 Dimitar Kuzmanov Michael Geerts 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 Round of 16

