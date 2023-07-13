Xander Schauffele is the defending champion at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open ($9M purse), from July 13-16 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Genesis Scottish Open First Round Information

Start Time: 2:15 AM ET

2:15 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 8:14 AM ET

8:14 AM ET Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 4th -19 4 63-70-63-65 U.S. Open 3rd -7 194 67-68-68-70 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3rd -6 1 74-73-68-67

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 2:59 AM ET

2:59 AM ET Odds to Win: +800

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 7th -18 5 68-64-66-64 U.S. Open 2nd -9 192 65-67-69-70 RBC Canadian Open 9th -12 5 71-67-66-72

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 2:48 AM ET

2:48 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 4th -19 4 65-68-61-67 U.S. Open 14th -2 199 71-71-67-69 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 30th +2 9 71-67-74-78

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 2:59 AM ET

2:59 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship 19th -14 9 68-64-67-67 U.S. Open 10th -3 198 62-70-73-72 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 24th +1 8 77-66-72-74

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 8:25 AM ET

8:25 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Rocket Mortgage Classic 1st -24 0 67-65-64-68 Travelers Championship 13th -16 7 70-65-60-69 U.S. Open 5th -5 196 62-68-70-75

Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Tyrrell Hatton +1800 Viktor Hovland +1800 Troy Merritt +3300 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200 Jordan Spieth +2200 Tommy Fleetwood +2200 Shane Lowry +3300 Min Woo Lee +3500 Wyndham Clark +4000 Justin Thomas +4000

