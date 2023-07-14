For Friday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Ryne Nelson's Diamondbacks and Jose Berrios' Blue Jays.

Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the schedule for July 14.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SD: Darvish PHI: Sanchez 15 (85 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.1 IP) 4.87 ERA 2.84 9.4 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Padres at Phillies

SD Odds to Win: -115

-115 PHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Giants at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (7-9) for the game between the teams Friday.

SF: Stripling PIT: Hill 12 (41 IP) Games/IP 18 (98 IP) 6.37 ERA 4.87 7.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Pirates

SF Odds to Win: -130

-130 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Marlins at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-7) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Dean Kremer (9-4) when the clubs meet on Friday.

MIA: Alcantara BAL: Kremer 18 (114.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (98 IP) 4.80 ERA 4.78 7.4 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Nelson (5-5) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Berrios (8-6) when the clubs meet on Friday.

ARI: Nelson TOR: Berrios 18 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (108 IP) 5.19 ERA 3.50 6.2 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -175

-175 ARI Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (3-4) when the teams meet on Friday.

LAD: Urías NYM: Verlander 12 (64.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (70 IP) 4.76 ERA 3.60 8.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mets

LAD Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYM Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (7-5) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will look to Graham Ashcraft (4-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

MIL: Burnes CIN: Ashcraft 18 (107.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (81.2 IP) 3.94 ERA 6.28 8.6 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

White Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-7) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (9-6) for the game between the teams Friday.

CHW: Kopech ATL: Morton 16 (86 IP) Games/IP 17 (97 IP) 4.08 ERA 3.43 10.2 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -275

-275 CHW Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9.5 runs

Guardians at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Jon Gray (6-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

CLE: Civale TEX: Gray 9 (52.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (93 IP) 2.56 ERA 3.29 7.5 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (6-5) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-3) when the clubs play Friday.

BOS: Bello CHC: Hendricks 14 (80 IP) Games/IP 9 (53.1 IP) 3.04 ERA 3.21 7.9 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Cubs

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-3) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will counter with Alec Marsh (0-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.

TB: Glasnow KC: Marsh 8 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (9 IP) 4.10 ERA 7.00 13.8 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Royals

TB Odds to Win: -275

-275 KC Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Miles Mikolas (5-5) when the teams face off on Friday.

WSH: Williams STL: Mikolas 18 (91 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.2 IP) 4.45 ERA 4.23 6.7 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -185

-185 WSH Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-1) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (7-7) when the clubs play Friday.

NYY: Rodon COL: Gomber 1 (5.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (90 IP) 3.38 ERA 6.40 3.4 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rockies

NYY Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 11 runs

Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Shohei Ohtani (7-4) when the teams meet Friday.

HOU: France LAA: Ohtani 11 (66.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (100.1 IP) 3.26 ERA 3.41 6.5 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -150

-150 HOU Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Twins at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound as they play the Athletics on Friday.

MIN: Maeda OAK: TBD 7 (33 IP) Games/IP - 5.18 ERA - 9.5 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Twins at Athletics

MIN Odds to Win: -210

-210 OAK Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Tigers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (6-6) when the clubs play on Friday.

DET: Rodríguez SEA: Castillo 12 (71.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (107.1 IP) 2.64 ERA 2.93 9.3 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -185

-185 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7 runs

