Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-4.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (35.6%).
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this year (28 of 87), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|46
|.289
|AVG
|.280
|.404
|OBP
|.338
|.507
|SLG
|.450
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|46/28
|K/BB
|39/17
|5
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 49th, 1.440 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
