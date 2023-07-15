Austin Smotherman is in 127th place, at +2, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to bet on Austin Smotherman at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Smotherman has finished better than par seven times and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Smotherman's average finish has been 76th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 48 -5 266 0 15 1 1 $765,769

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman has had an average finish of 91st in his past two appearances at this tournament.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Smotherman last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 127th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

The average course Smotherman has played i the last year (7,268 yards) is 60 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of the field.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 75th percentile of the field.

Smotherman shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Smotherman recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Smotherman carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Smotherman recorded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Smotherman's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Smotherman ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Smotherman had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Smotherman's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

