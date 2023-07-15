Brian Davis will be in the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Davis at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brian Davis Insights

Davis has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Davis has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Davis placed 68th in his lone recent finish at this event in four trips.

Davis made the cut in one of his past four entries in this event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Davis has played in the past year (7,433 yards) is 105 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis shot poorly over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.3 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the ninth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Davis was better than only 2% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Davis fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Davis carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Davis failed to card a birdie or better on a single one of the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The tournament average was five.

In that last outing, Davis had a bogey or worse on four of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Davis finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Davis carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Davis Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.