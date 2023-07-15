David Hearn will play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Hearn at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

David Hearn Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished better than par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Hearn has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 39 -3 281 0 1 0 0 $15,355

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Hearn's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 36th.

Hearn has made the cut in five of his past six appearances at this tournament.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 314 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is 7,328 yards, 40 yards shorter than the average course Hearn has played in the past year (7,368).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Hearn's Last Time Out

Hearn was rather mediocre over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of competitors.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Hearn shot better than just 3% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Hearn did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hearn did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Hearn's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

In that most recent competition, Hearn's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Hearn ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hearn had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Hearn Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.