Greg Chalmers heads into the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), with action from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Chalmers at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Greg Chalmers Insights

Chalmers has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Chalmers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five tournaments, Chalmers' average finish has been 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Chalmers has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 61 -2 284 0 6 0 0 $94,852

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Chalmers has had an average finish of 39th with a personal best of 31st at this tournament.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 314 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The courses that Chalmers has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,319 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Chalmers' Last Time Out

Chalmers shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

Chalmers shot better than 63% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Chalmers failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Chalmers recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.6).

Chalmers' two birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Chalmers' showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Chalmers ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Chalmers finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Chalmers Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

