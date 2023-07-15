Henrik Norlander is in 38th place, at -3, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to bet on Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Norlander has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Norlander has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Norlander's average finish has been 64th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Norlander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 41 -6 265 0 14 0 0 $568,743

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Norlander's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 30th.

Norlander has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Norlander last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 38th.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than average.

The average course Norlander has played in the past year has been 18 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which was good enough to land him in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Norlander was better than just 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Norlander recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Norlander had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

Norlander's four birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Norlander's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Norlander finished the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Norlander underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

+17500

All statistics in this article reflect Norlander's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

