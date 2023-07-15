Henry Lebioda will play at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse available is $3,800,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Lebioda at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Lebioda has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Lebioda finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Lebioda has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 40 -5 282 0 6 0 0 $328,446

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Lebioda has had an average finishing position of 56th.

Lebioda made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Lebioda has played in the past year has been 7,328 yards, the exact distance Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will measure at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda finished in the 40th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 12th percentile among all competitors.

Lebioda shot better than 85% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Lebioda did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Lebioda did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Lebioda had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Lebioda posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lebioda ended the John Deere Classic carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lebioda finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Lebioda Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

