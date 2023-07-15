After the first round of the Barbasol Championship, James Hahn is currently 99th with a score of E.

Looking to place a bet on James Hahn at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Hahn has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Hahn's average finish has been 64th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 48 -4 263 0 13 1 1 $739,198

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Hahn has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 44th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Hahn finished 99th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than average.

The average course Hahn has played i the last year (7,291 yards) is 37 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 36th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 93rd percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.80 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Hahn was better than just 14% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Hahn failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hahn had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.6).

Hahn's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

In that last competition, Hahn's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Hahn ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Hahn fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hahn's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

