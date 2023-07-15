John Parry is in 127th place, at +2, after the first round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

Looking to bet on John Parry at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

John Parry Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Parry has finished under par twice, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Parry has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past four appearances, Parry has had an average finish of 72nd.

The past four times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Parry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past four events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 95 -1 180 0 2 0 0 $33,625

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Parry finished 127th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 308 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Parry has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,323 yards, five yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Parry's Last Time Out

Parry was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging par to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 56 par-4 holes at The Open Championship ranked in the 50th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Parry shot better than 54% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Parry recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Parry carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Parry's nine birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average (9.1).

In that most recent outing, Parry posted a bogey or worse on eight of 56 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Parry ended The Open Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.7 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Parry carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.7).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Parry Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Parry's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.