The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Jonas Blixt is currently in 82nd place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jonas Blixt Insights

Blixt has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Blixt has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Blixt has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Blixt has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 55 -2 248 0 6 0 0 $239,485

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Blixt finished 82nd in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Blixt has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Blixt last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 82nd.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than average.

The average course Blixt has played in the past year has been 38 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Blixt's Last Time Out

Blixt was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was good enough to land him in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

Blixt shot better than 63% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Blixt recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Blixt recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Blixt's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Blixt's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Blixt finished the John Deere Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Blixt finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Blixt Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Blixt's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.