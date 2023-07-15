The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Richy Werenski is currently in 59th place with a score of -2.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished better than par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Werenski has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Werenski's average finish has been 55th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werenski has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 32 -8 258 0 11 0 0 $695,094

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Werenski has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Werenski has made the cut in five of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Werenski finished 59th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Werenski has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,279 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 61st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Werenski was better than 35% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Werenski fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Werenski had four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Werenski's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Werenski's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Werenski ended the John Deere Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Werenski fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Werenski's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.