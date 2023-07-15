Following the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Ryuji Imada is currently 127th with a score of +2.

Ryuji Imada Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Imada has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Imada has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Imada finished 127th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 127 +2 74 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Imada finished 127th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Imada has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Imada played this event was in 2023, and he finished 127th.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 308 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Imada has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,383 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

Imada's Last Time Out

Imada finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Puerto Rico Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Puerto Rico Open placed him in the 34th percentile.

Imada was better than just 8% of the competitors at the Puerto Rico Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Imada did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Imada carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

Imada recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.7 on the 20 par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open.

At that most recent competition, Imada carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Imada ended the Puerto Rico Open with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 5.6.

On the eight par-5s at the Puerto Rico Open, Imada carded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Imada's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.