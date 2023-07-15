After the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Scott Piercy is currently 59th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Scott Piercy at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished better than par eight times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Piercy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Piercy has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Piercy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 33 -7 278 0 15 1 1 $996,913

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 314 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Piercy has played i the last year (7,282 yards) is 46 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.38 strokes to finish in the 99th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.23 strokes on those 22 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Piercy shot better than 99% of the golfers (averaging 3.5 strokes).

Piercy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Piercy recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.6).

Piercy's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, Piercy carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Piercy finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Piercy recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Piercy's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

