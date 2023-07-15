The field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky features Sung-Hoon Kang. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse is $3,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Kang at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sung-Hoon Kang Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kang has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Kang has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

Kang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 45 -5 282 0 7 0 0 $309,992

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Kang did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

The average course Kang has played i the last year (7,270 yards) is 58 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 49th percentile.

Kang shot better than just 14% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Kang carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Kang recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.6).

Kang's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last outing, Kang's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Kang ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Kang underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

