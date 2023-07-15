Ted Potter Jr. will play from July 13-16 in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, taking on a par-72, 7,328-yard course.

Ted Potter Jr. Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Potter Jr has finished under par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Potter Jr has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Potter Jr has had an average finish of 42nd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Potter Jr has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 42 -4 284 0 2 0 0 $73,514

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Potter Jr has an average finishing position of 36th in his past three appearances at this event.

Potter Jr made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

Courses that Potter Jr has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,397 yards, 69 yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Potter Jr's Last Time Out

Potter Jr was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Potter Jr was better than just 21% of the golfers (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Potter Jr carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Potter Jr did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Potter Jr's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent outing, Potter Jr's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Potter Jr ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Potter Jr had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Potter Jr Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

