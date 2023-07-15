The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will see Tommy Gainey as part of the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Tommy Gainey Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gainey has finished under par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Gainey has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Gainey has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Gainey has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 34 -13 271 0 1 0 0 $45,442

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Gainey finished 39th in his only finish at this event in six visits.

Gainey has made the cut in one of his past six appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this week's event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Gainey has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,318 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Gainey's Last Time Out

Gainey finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the third percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Gainey shot better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Gainey recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Gainey carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Gainey's three birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Gainey's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Gainey finished the John Deere Classic carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Gainey underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

