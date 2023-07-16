Cardinals vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and the Washington Nationals (37-55) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 20 (43.5%) of those contests.
- St. Louis is 4-5 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has scored 429 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|L 8-7
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dylan Cease
|July 8
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Touki Toussaint
|July 9
|@ White Sox
|W 4-3
|Steven Matz vs Lucas Giolito
|July 15
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 19
|Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
