Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and the Washington Nationals (37-55) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 16.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 20 (43.5%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 4-5 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 429 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule