At Bastad Tennis Stadium today, No. 128-ranked Andrea Vavassori will match up with No. 179 Genaro Alberto Olivieri in the headliner of a eight-match slate in the Nordea Open (qualifying qualification round 1). Head to ESPN for the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nordea Open Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 16

July 16 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch the Nordea Open Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Andrea Vavassori vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Damir Dzumhur vs. Francesco Maestrelli Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Andrea Collarini vs. Enzo Couacaud Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Filip Misolic vs. Karl Friberg Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Hugo Dellien vs. Luca Nardi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Viktor Durasovic vs. Jozef Kovalik Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Timofey Skatov vs. Denis Yevseyev Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Pavel Kotov vs. Max Dahlin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Vavassori vs. Olivieri

Vavassori has not won any of his nine tournaments this year, with an overall record of 14-10.

Olivieri has failed to win any of his five tournaments this year, putting up an overall 5-5 record.

In his 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Vavassori has played an average of 25.3 games.

Vavassori has played 18 matches on clay so far this year, and 26.1 games per match.

Vavassori has won 21.7% of his return games this year, and 76.0% of his service games.

In his 10 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Olivieri is averaging 27.6 games per match and winning 47.8% of those games.

In eight matches on clay courts this year, Olivieri averages 28.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set with a 49.8% game winning percentage.

Olivieri is 89-for-121 in service games (a winning percentage of 73.6%) and 32-for-119 in return games (26.9%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Vavassori or Olivieri to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.