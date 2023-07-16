Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.4%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 32.6% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.286
|AVG
|.280
|.399
|OBP
|.338
|.497
|SLG
|.450
|18
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|22
|48/29
|K/BB
|39/17
|5
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.