The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Monday at 7:45 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 21 of the 47 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (44.7%).

St. Louis has gone 18-24 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-42-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-26 21-27 20-16 20-36 31-39 9-13

