Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (59 of 90), with at least two hits 33 times (36.7%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 46
.291 AVG .280
.404 OBP .338
.515 SLG .450
19 XBH 18
9 HR 7
27 RBI 22
49/30 K/BB 39/17
5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
