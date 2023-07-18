Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Arenado (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 98 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .283 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in 63 of 90 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 29 times (32.2%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has an RBI in 37 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (40.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.367
|OBP
|.299
|.529
|SLG
|.511
|19
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|36
|31/14
|K/BB
|37/13
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.