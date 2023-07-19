Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-44) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 19.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.71 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 22 (45.8%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 22-26 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 448 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

