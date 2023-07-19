Cardinals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) and the Miami Marlins (53-44) clashing at Busch Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 19.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.71 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 22 (45.8%) of those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 22-26 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 448 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Drew Smyly
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
