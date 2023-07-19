The Miami Marlins (53-44) hope to stop their five-game losing run versus the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53), at 2:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Cardinals will look to Dakota Hudson (1-0) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (3-8).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-8, 4.71 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals will send out Hudson for his first start of the season.

The 28-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief four times this year.

He has pitched to a 1.80 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across four games.

Dakota Hudson vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 403 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 874 hits, second in baseball, with 90 home runs (24th in the league).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Alcantara is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Alcantara is trying for his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

