Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 37.0% of those games.

He has homered in 12 games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 30 games this year (32.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.7% of his games this year (42 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .289 AVG .280 .404 OBP .338 .503 SLG .450 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 22 51/32 K/BB 39/17 5 SB 3

