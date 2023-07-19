Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 37.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in 12 games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 30 games this year (32.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 45.7% of his games this year (42 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 46
.289 AVG .280
.404 OBP .338
.503 SLG .450
19 XBH 18
9 HR 7
27 RBI 22
51/32 K/BB 39/17
5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Alcantara (3-8) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.71 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
