In the series opener on Thursday, July 20, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (45-50) take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-6, 2.88 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 46 times and won 26, or 56.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 21-15 (winning 58.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 17 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

