Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 20, 2023
Nico Hoerner and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Wrigley Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has collected 102 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.338/.528 so far this year.
- Arenado will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has recorded 104 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.370/.473 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Stroman Stats
- Marcus Stroman (10-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 21st start of the season.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
- Stroman will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Stroman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|7
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|3.1
|8
|6
|3
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.324/.385 on the year.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a triple, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .311/.367/.527 so far this year.
- Bellinger brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
