The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 102 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .288 with 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 70.7% of his games this season (65 of 92), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (33.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 20.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .326 AVG .250 .376 OBP .299 .545 SLG .511 20 XBH 21 9 HR 12 36 RBI 36 33/15 K/BB 37/13 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings