Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Marlins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .242 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Gorman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with two homers.
- In 59.8% of his games this season (52 of 87), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 87), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 32 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 35 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.301
|AVG
|.185
|.377
|OBP
|.268
|.596
|SLG
|.377
|19
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|20
|51/18
|K/BB
|53/17
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.88), 14th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
